Islanda K. Naughton

Quincy College Website

Islanda K. Naughton
Islanda K. Naughton
  • Save
Quincy College Website
Download color palette

Redesign of current website. Wireframes created with Balsamiq. View full image here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18561555/Quincy-College-Responsive-Website.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Islanda K. Naughton
Islanda K. Naughton

More by Islanda K. Naughton

View profile
    • Like