Cassandra Reid

The Maui Vino

Cassandra Reid
Cassandra Reid
  • Save
The Maui Vino wine bottle box logo branding
Download color palette

A concept for a wine called "The Maui Vino". It is named after the Maui's Dolphin, a rare species endemic to New Zealand.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Cassandra Reid
Cassandra Reid

More by Cassandra Reid

View profile
    • Like