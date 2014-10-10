Amber Asay

Week 5 Wisdom

Amber Asay
Amber Asay
  • Save
Week 5 Wisdom fortune lettering calligraphy typography fortune friday handdrawn swashes fortune cookie
Download color palette

We put up another Fortune Friday post on the blog! This one makes 5 now.

http://www.varietyshowstudio.com/blog/2014/10/10/fortune-friday-listen-to-the-wisdom-of-the-old

Amber Asay
Amber Asay

More by Amber Asay

View profile
    • Like