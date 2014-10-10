Daniel Wiseman

Tiki Demon WIP

Daniel Wiseman
Daniel Wiseman
  • Save
Tiki Demon WIP tiki illustration wood texture character tropical mean scary villain
Download color palette

WIP of a Tiki Demon enemy for a project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2014
Daniel Wiseman
Daniel Wiseman

More by Daniel Wiseman

View profile
    • Like