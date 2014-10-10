James Olstein
Design Philadelphia Key Image

Design Philadelphia Key Image design papercraft
The Design Philadelphia key image in all it's paper cut glory. Click the 2x to see where I fucked up with the x-acto knife.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
