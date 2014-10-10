Amris

Hershey logo winning design

Hershey logo winning design logo handdrawn logo hershey chocolate logo won contest
Wanted to share this with you - I recently won a 99designs community contest for the new Hershey logo. I couldn't be happier. :)

You can read all about ir here: http://99designs.com/designer-blog/2014/09/19/announcing-winner-hershey-logo-contest/

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
