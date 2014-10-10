Short - Apple Watch Notification

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Short for Apple Watch: Get reminders to read something real quick when you have time.
Tap YES to open the app on your phone. NO to dismiss.
Connect Short to your calendar and set times during the day you want to read. Everything controlled in the settings in the app on your phone. This is just an idea that has to be thought through. Thanks for the inspiration, @Yuval Shoshan!
Mockup by @Medialoot
---------
Short is the reading list for busy people and filters 5 min or 10 min articles from Pocket, Instapaper and more measured on reading time:
