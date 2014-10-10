Dylan Maclean
KékiCake

Wordmark for a client that I've been working on over the summer. Ultimately they decided to use a different concept, but I'm still pretty happy with how this turned out. I will be posting the finalized identity once it's launched later this year.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
