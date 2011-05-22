Goodbyes Are Always Hard

Sadly, after some thinking, I've decided to close down Phirebrush.

After our longer-than-planned hiatus, We’ve come to the decision that we just don’t have the time to give Phirebrush the love and attention it deserves. We originally aimed to provide every artist a voice in the online art community, but now there are many outlets doing just that. We’re proud of the many artists who got their first exposure here and have gone on to do amazing things and become some of the most recognizable names around.

Hopefully it can come back at a later time, but for now this chapter has closed :(