Jason Krieger

Goodbyes Are Always Hard

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
Goodbyes Are Always Hard sad phirebrush closing
Download color palette

Sadly, after some thinking, I've decided to close down Phirebrush.

After our longer-than-planned hiatus, We’ve come to the decision that we just don’t have the time to give Phirebrush the love and attention it deserves. We originally aimed to provide every artist a voice in the online art community, but now there are many outlets doing just that. We’re proud of the many artists who got their first exposure here and have gone on to do amazing things and become some of the most recognizable names around.

Hopefully it can come back at a later time, but for now this chapter has closed :(

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like