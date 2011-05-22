Dave McNally

Locomo Stamp Logo

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Locomo Stamp Logo logo greyscale locomo labs verlag vector
Download color palette

Another approach with more of an iconic style.

8c5e4760f225a1157709c07e610ba9a7
Rebound of
More Locomo
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like