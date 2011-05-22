Ryan Morrison

Seafood & Oyster Bar

Seafood & Oyster Bar
Sorry I never followed up on this, but here is where the fish is now. The client wanted a much more realistic approach in the end.

Rebound of
Latest round Seafood logo
Posted on May 22, 2011
