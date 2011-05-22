Arbel M. Cohen

Abstract

Abstract abstract shapes fun
I was taking a break from working on a painting, instead of taking a smoke break (Which i will do right after i post this). Some times i have to remind myself why I do art. My teacher George Pratt usually pops into my head during these times and reminds me that art = fun. So here is to George, and to making art fun.

Posted on May 22, 2011
