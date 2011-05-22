Dave McNally

Locomo Labs

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Locomo Labs logo greyscale locomo labs verlag suave script
Download color palette

Just my first take on an identity for an upcoming mobile app dev shop. Spacing still needs fixing and some precision.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like