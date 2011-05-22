Kubilay Sapayer

Lock icon - Client

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Lock icon - Client lock icon client
Download color palette

combination lock icon for a client
feedback is welcome
full view - http://d.pr/RdvY
thanks to christian baroni with helping me out with top part

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like