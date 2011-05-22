C.M. Kennedy

My CRM

C.M. Kennedy
C.M. Kennedy
  • Save
My CRM hackdisrupt startup nyc crm logo
Download color palette

At the TechCrunch Disrupt Hackathon and hacking away at http://usemycrm.com . I whipped this little guy up in no time.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
C.M. Kennedy
C.M. Kennedy
Designer raised on saltwater and gasoline.

More by C.M. Kennedy

View profile
    • Like