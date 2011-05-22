Robbie Manson

Blue Note style

Blue Note style typography bluenote music condensed slab didot
Just having a quick muck about, copping some of the cover art Reid Miles did for Blue Note Records throughout the 50s and 60s.

Posted on May 22, 2011
