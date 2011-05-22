Dana Shimoni

some of it

Dana Shimoni
Dana Shimoni
Hire Me
  • Save
some of it website illustration infographic homepage
Download color palette

anyone have any good examples of homepage with intro to a new app design?

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Dana Shimoni
Dana Shimoni
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dana Shimoni

View profile
    • Like