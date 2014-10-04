Sketch practice

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I wasn't sure if I should buy Sketch3 or not, but since it started to became more and more popular at my office I decided to give it a try. Well … I guess I will never return to Illustrator in case of web design. I totally love it!
This is a shot of my vector design practice in sketch. Created some icons since I had massive problems creating those in Illustrator.