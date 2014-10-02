Michaela Tracey

My wonderful Gran

Michaela Tracey
Michaela Tracey
  • Save
My wonderful Gran illustration birthday pencil portrait love
Download color palette

Here is a shot taken from a portrait I did for my Grans 90th Birthday.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2014
Michaela Tracey
Michaela Tracey

More by Michaela Tracey

View profile
    • Like