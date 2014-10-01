Justas Galaburda

Medical Icons

Medical Icons medical healthcare doctor icons outline medical icons justas pills medical tools
Howdy, guys! Another outline icons set! This time 70 Medical Icons.
Had a lot of fun with this one!

Check out full set
