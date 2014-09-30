Armantas Zvirgzdas

Additional 40 ui / ux new icons set

Additional 40 ui / ux new icons set
Hello guys, I've just made my 2nd icons pack and I'm sharing it with you guys. As always it comes in PSD, AI & SVG. Take it and use it! Cheers

DOWNLOAD LINK

Let's work together: hello@armantas.com

Rebound of
Free 40 Crispy Icons in PSD, AI & SVG
Posted on Sep 30, 2014
