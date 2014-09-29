Gaston Figueroa

Portland Quadrants Animation

Gaston Figueroa
Gaston Figueroa
  • Save
Portland Quadrants Animation animation d3js css codepen map portland pdx gif
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble friends. Here's another animation experiment for a project I'm working on. The final design has more context but I wanted to experiment with this isolated map first before I coded the whole page. As always, love constructive feedback so let me know what you think.

I also put the coded version up on CodePen if you want to take a look at this live.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Gaston Figueroa
Gaston Figueroa

More by Gaston Figueroa

View profile
    • Like