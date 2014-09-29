Chronicle App Interface

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here's a sneak preview of an app I've been working on for a LONG time now (probably since last year!). It has been redesigned dozens of times. And each time I feel it has gotten better and better. Once we nail down the overall UI visually, I'll get to start animating it! Maybe I should also do a case study of all the other interfaces up until this? (If I can find them)
iPhone mock credits go to @Pixeden for their sweet psds!
http://drbl.in/mlXm
http://drbl.in/mmXW