Chronicle App Interface

Here's a sneak preview of an app I've been working on for a LONG time now (probably since last year!). It has been redesigned dozens of times. And each time I feel it has gotten better and better. Once we nail down the overall UI visually, I'll get to start animating it! Maybe I should also do a case study of all the other interfaces up until this? (If I can find them)

iPhone mock credits go to @Pixeden for their sweet psds!

http://drbl.in/mlXm

http://drbl.in/mmXW