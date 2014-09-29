TENDIGI Rebrand and Redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I rebranded, redesigned, and developed (front-end) TENDIGI's website - to breathe new life into it and make it stand out from the rest in its industry. TENDIGI is an iOS development firm located in DUMBO, NY - located at http://www.tendigi.com