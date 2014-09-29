Regy Perlera

E-Commerce Dashboard

ui ux analytics graph minimal flat clean dashboard infographic commerce messaging inventory
A dashboard I did a while back for a very close friend down in Guatemala working on his startup. Tracks impressions, interactions and sales of listed products. Also lets you moderate the conversations going on between users selling/buying the products

