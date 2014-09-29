Wil Nichols

Giftbox

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Giftbox gift box bow christmas ribbon
Download color palette

Micro-branding asset for an upcoming referral campaign. Props to @richd, @pawelkadsky, and @kajdax for insp.

1x asset used in emails, with a separate hack-job 2x and 3x in-app.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like