Swat in Action

You can see the whole project here: http://goo.gl/LDPH4E

I always loved movies in which Swat Squads enter in the scene and I enjoyed to play the famous pc game called Swat as well. So this is the perfect job made for fun.

I used few stock images and composited them in Photoshop, a lot of color grading, digital painting and tons of adjustment layers used. The composition is made following the Golden Spiral rule of composition so it's more dynamic and interesting.

Enjoy and thanks for visiting