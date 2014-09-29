Swat in Action

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
You can see the whole project here: http://goo.gl/LDPH4E
I always loved movies in which Swat Squads enter in the scene and I enjoyed to play the famous pc game called Swat as well. So this is the perfect job made for fun.
I used few stock images and composited them in Photoshop, a lot of color grading, digital painting and tons of adjustment layers used. The composition is made following the Golden Spiral rule of composition so it's more dynamic and interesting.
Enjoy and thanks for visiting