Martin Benes

Swat in Action

Martin Benes
Martin Benes
  • Save
Swat in Action photomanipulation retouching action color grade photoshop creative swat martin benes digital painting fx
Download color palette

You can see the whole project here: http://goo.gl/LDPH4E

I always loved movies in which Swat Squads enter in the scene and I enjoyed to play the famous pc game called Swat as well. So this is the perfect job made for fun.

I used few stock images and composited them in Photoshop, a lot of color grading, digital painting and tons of adjustment layers used. The composition is made following the Golden Spiral rule of composition so it's more dynamic and interesting.

Enjoy and thanks for visiting

Martin Benes
Martin Benes

More by Martin Benes

View profile
    • Like