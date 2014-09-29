Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)

Exotic Travel Logo Template

Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)
Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)
  • Save
Exotic Travel Logo Template exotic travel logo template ragerabbit envato graphicriver icon brand toucan abstract bird
Download color palette

For download - http://graphicriver.net/item/exotic-travel-logo-template/9024611?WT.ac=item_more_thumb&WT.z_author=ragerabbit&ref=ragerabbit

Exotic Travel logo Template.

Vector illustration.
This image will download as a editable and a resizable Vector EPS 10, Ai 8 and CDR 11 files and can be scaled to any size without loss of resolution.
You will need a vector editor to use this file (such as Adobe Illustrator or CorelDraw).
Files in .zip – .ai 8 ; .eps 10 ; .cdr 11 ; transparent .png files for all color versions (4000×4000 px) without text ; help file.txt.
Mockups are not included. They are for purpose only.

Font :
Poetsen One – http://www.dafont.com/poetsen-one.font

If you purchase this logo and if you like it, please rate it.
Thank you. :)

Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)
Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)

More by Petya Hadjieva (Ivanova)

View profile
    • Like