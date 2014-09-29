For download - http://graphicriver.net/item/parrot-logo-template/9024516?WT.ac=item_more_thumb&WT.z_author=ragerabbit&ref=ragerabbit

Vector illustration.

This image will download as a editable and a resizable Vector EPS 10, Ai 8 and CDR 11 files and can be scaled to any size without loss of resolution.

You will need a vector editor to use this file (such as Adobe Illustrator or CorelDraw).

Files in .zip – .ai 8 ; .eps 10 ; .cdr 11 ; transparent .png files for all color versions (4000×4000 px) ; help file.txt.

Mockups are not included. They are for purpose only.