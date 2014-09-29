Adhi Purwo Manunggal

Kiana Food Logo

Adhi Purwo Manunggal
Adhi Purwo Manunggal
  • Save
Kiana Food Logo food bowl orange red merah
Download color palette

Logo design done for new product called KianaFood®, #vordava

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Adhi Purwo Manunggal
Adhi Purwo Manunggal

More by Adhi Purwo Manunggal

View profile
    • Like