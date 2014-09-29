Emily Mills

Ep Artwork

Emily Mills
Emily Mills
Hire Me
  • Save
Ep Artwork cd ep album mockup church design geometry mirrored reflected
Download color palette

Album art for a church's EP coming out tomorrow!

9be2cd87cc20cf83e0b0208c00f5d34c
Rebound of
EP
By Emily Mills
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Emily Mills
Emily Mills
Available to help with illustration, design, & motion.
Hire Me

More by Emily Mills

View profile
    • Like