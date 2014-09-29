🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Past week, I have been going to this coffee place called 'Flightpath Coffee House'. It's quiet, has a nice workspace, and plays good chill music (they played jazz the other day). I love getting my work done at this place and figured making a mark for this coffee house would be fun. Here is one of the concepts I came up with. Let me know what you think! More to come soon.