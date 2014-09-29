Daniel Seong

Beanplane

Daniel Seong
Daniel Seong
  • Save
Beanplane logo coffee bean plane flight
Download color palette

Past week, I have been going to this coffee place called 'Flightpath Coffee House'. It's quiet, has a nice workspace, and plays good chill music (they played jazz the other day). I love getting my work done at this place and figured making a mark for this coffee house would be fun. Here is one of the concepts I came up with. Let me know what you think! More to come soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Daniel Seong
Daniel Seong

More by Daniel Seong

View profile
    • Like