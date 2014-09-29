katie campbell

Folks who live in Tallahassee, FL call it "Tally" for short. I wanted to combine the love of my hometown and Florida State University in one simple design. Go 'Noles!

Shirt available at https://cottonbureau.com/products/tally

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
