Dig Deep

Dig Deep lettering scripts type typography calligraphy brush pen hyperlapse crayola
Brush script work for this week's Motivation Monday piece. The full image and the rest of the quote coming shortly. :)

The brush pen is just a Crayola Paint Brush Pen.

(This GIF's pretty heavy, so give it a pass or two to load fully. Or watch the smoother hyperlapse on my Instagram: http://instagram.com/p/tbHOxMy1uc/)

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
