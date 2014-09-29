Gaëtan Rochel

Logo UX Paris

Gaëtan Rochel
Gaëtan Rochel
  • Save
Logo UX Paris logo ux paris
Download color palette

Logotype for a project we're working on right now.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Gaëtan Rochel
Gaëtan Rochel

More by Gaëtan Rochel

View profile
    • Like