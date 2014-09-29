Mariesa Dale

Power Supply

Mariesa Dale
Mariesa Dale
  • Save
Power Supply food poster print design orange paleo vegetarian large format organic blue white
Download color palette

Having a lot of fun lately working with local DC start-up, Power Supply. Check them out at mypowersupply.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Mariesa Dale
Mariesa Dale

More by Mariesa Dale

View profile
    • Like