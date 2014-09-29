Karen Ho

Smash Brothers

Karen Ho
Karen Ho
  • Save
Smash Brothers smash brothers illustrations video games
Download color palette

I grew up playing Super Smash Brothers on the 64 with my brother. I always played Samus and the feeling you get when you land the perfect cannon charge is epic!!! So excited to see the upcoming smash for wii-u and 3ds :D Enjoy!

Check out more at: http://karenho.me/smash

I plan on doing all the characters, but it might take me awhile :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Karen Ho
Karen Ho

More by Karen Ho

View profile
    • Like