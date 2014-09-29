🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I grew up playing Super Smash Brothers on the 64 with my brother. I always played Samus and the feeling you get when you land the perfect cannon charge is epic!!! So excited to see the upcoming smash for wii-u and 3ds :D Enjoy!
Check out more at: http://karenho.me/smash
I plan on doing all the characters, but it might take me awhile :)