Bomber Man

Bomber Man 3d illustration maya modo cute character fanart videogame cecymeade
3d fan art of the classic video game character BomberMan that did just for fun as part of my 3d practice and learning
this was This was modeled in Maya and Luxology MODO

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
