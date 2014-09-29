Cecy Meade

Burgerboy

Burgerboy 3d character cute cecymeade catsup food boy
3d character I did just for fun as part of my 3d practice and learning
This was modeled in Maya and Luxology MODO

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
