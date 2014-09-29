Luka Grafera
Parakeet

Pixel Guardians of the Galaxy

Luka Grafera
Parakeet
Luka Grafera for Parakeet
Hire Us
  • Save
Pixel Guardians of the Galaxy 32 px guardians of the galaxy groot rocket gamora star-lord drax pixel portrait disney marvel icon
Download color palette

Worked on these while Louie made Mickey & Friends.

Parakeet
Parakeet
A studio specializing in icons, illustrations, and identity.
Hire Us

More by Parakeet

View profile
    • Like