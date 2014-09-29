Michelle Barker

Superheroes

Superheroes illustration character
Working on some minimalistic superhero-themed illustrations for Future of Web Design printed items for the conference. I'm keeping to just a single colour for the illustrations so they can be screen printed and used in a variety of ways, such as badges and stickers.

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
