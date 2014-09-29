Yannick Lung

Yanlu 3.0

Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Hire Me
  • Save
Yanlu 3.0 redesign website launch personal yosemite icons color
Download color palette

Version 3.0 of my website just went live.
I am really pleased with the result.
Since I wanted to keep it simple, I tried to get the best of colors, images and text.
So here it is!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Yannick Lung
Yannick Lung
Icon & Interface Design
Hire Me

More by Yannick Lung

View profile
    • Like