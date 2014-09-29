Sign of the Times - Design Philly

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Besides the Dribbble Philly meetup ( register now http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Philadelphia-PA/1212202/ ) Brownstein Group is having an art show for Design Philly join the Facebook invite https://www.facebook.com/events/1539685539583961/?ref_dashboard_filter=upcoming&sid_reminder=6829701924304977920
My piece shows the current Philly skyline and then glows in the dark to show the skyline 50 years ago.