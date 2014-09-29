Nick Slater

Sauce

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
  • Save
Sauce type logo brand sauce sweet tomato syrup letters script lettering
Download color palette

Making some saucy type with the help of @Bobby Novoa

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like