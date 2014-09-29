Marina

Minimal Loop Preloaders II

Minimal Loop Preloaders II preloader loop minimal line animation gif animated free download freebie vector psd
Recently I was working on a project in which I had to make some preloader designs & animations. So I made this pack with all the versions that I haven’t used.
Hope you enjoy them!!

DOWNLOAD HERE

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
