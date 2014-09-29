Mike Anderson

Editorial Illustration - Revolver Magazine

editorial illustration monsters rock metal music illustration
Editorial Illustration for Revolver Magazine's October issue featuring Mastodon, Gojira and Kvelertak.

Full illustration here: http://mikuloctopus.tumblr.com/

