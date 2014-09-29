Rob Luke
Method

Process Flow Chart

Rob Luke
Method
Rob Luke for Method
Hire Us
  • Save
Process Flow Chart process charts flow flow chart process chart print web flat
Download color palette

We’re in the process of revamping our flow charts for internal training here @skookum. This will be both a print and responsive website training tool. Each step is a planet that leads the reader to the next until eventually reaching earth. We’re bringing out of this world ideas home ;).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Method
Method
We craft practical, powerful digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Method

View profile
    • Like