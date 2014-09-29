Maximilian Hennebach

Grepple Logo

Maximilian Hennebach
Maximilian Hennebach
  • Save
Grepple Logo logo identity brand branding icon icons blue white app iphone ios ios 8
Download color palette

The logo of one of my current projects. See my other shots about the iOS application or more details here: http://mxlbs.de/portfolio_grepple.html

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Maximilian Hennebach
Maximilian Hennebach

More by Maximilian Hennebach

View profile
    • Like