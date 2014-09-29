Faire Studio

Wiko Packshot front

Faire Studio
Faire Studio
  • Save
Wiko Packshot front 3d cg mobile case study packshot phone smartphone wiko
Download color palette

This is all the work done for my job as a 3D Graphic Designer at Wiko.
The ligthing and rendering was done on Cinema 4D and compositing on photoshop.

See all the work here :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/18083319/Case-Study-Wiko-3D-Packshot

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Faire Studio
Faire Studio

More by Faire Studio

View profile
    • Like