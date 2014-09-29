Stephen Dixon

Curb - Logo

Stephen Dixon
Stephen Dixon
  • Save
Curb - Logo branding curb health ios logo
Download color palette

I've been working with the wonderful team at CurbHQ as their Director of Design! :) I'm so humbled by how far the team has come! Super-excited to share some sneak peaks of the product with you! :D

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Stephen Dixon
Stephen Dixon

More by Stephen Dixon

View profile
    • Like